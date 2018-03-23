Domestic help found hanging at employer’s home

The girl was found hanging at her home by her family members on Wednesday. They rushed her to Kailash Hospital where she was declared dead. (Representational) The girl was found hanging at her home by her family members on Wednesday. They rushed her to Kailash Hospital where she was declared dead. (Representational)

A 19-year-old domestic help was found hanging at her employer’s residence in south Delhi’s Defence Colony Wednesday. DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said they received a call at 2.15 pm. “The body was recovered from a room in the basement. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. However, no suicide note was found. We are investigating the case from all angles,” said Baaniya.

Police said the woman, Pooja, was a resident of Jharkhand and worked at the house of a retired colonel. “Her aunt, who the woman met a few days ago, has been called in for questioning,” said the officer. ENS

