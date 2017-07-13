Domestic help beaten: Another help at same home claims her salary was delayed

Police clash with protesters in Noida’s Sector 78, Wednesday. Around 100-150 people hurled stones at Mahagun Moderne society over the ‘disappearance’ of domestic help Zohra Bibi. Express photo by Gajendra Yadav Police clash with protesters in Noida’s Sector 78, Wednesday. Around 100-150 people hurled stones at Mahagun Moderne society over the ‘disappearance’ of domestic help Zohra Bibi. Express photo by Gajendra Yadav

On Tuesday evening, Mamata Bibi was supposed to reach Mahagun Moderne society by 5 pm and collect her salary from flat number 012. “But it started raining so I decided not to go. Zohra still went ahead,” Mamata said.

While Mamata used to cook for Mitul Sethi and his wife Harshu, 26-year-old Zohra Bibi would clean the house.

A mother of three, Zohra hails from Binhata area of Cooch Behar in north Bengal and has lived in Noida for more than a decade.

“I used to live in Barola village earlier and work as a domestic help in Noida’s Sector 50. We moved here around six months ago,” said Zohra, who lives with her husband, Abdul Sattar, and children aged between 5 and 13, a kilometre away from the society.

For nearly four months, Zohra worked for the Sethis for Rs 6,000 a month. She also worked at six other households in the society. On Tuesday morning, too, both Mamata and Zohra had worked at the flat.

“I reached around 8 am and madam was angry because I was late. She was shouting at me and then started hurling abuses at both of us. When we asked her about our salary, which has been due for two months, she asked us to come in the evening and collect it. She said she had to go to work and we had already delayed her,” claimed Mamata.

Zohra said ‘madam’ had told her she will be fired.

“She told me to collect my money in the evening and not bother coming back. When I reached around 5 pm, I did some work before she accused me of stealing. She started hitting me. I do not remember much of what happened after that… I later managed to flee and hide somewhere,” Zohra alleged.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App