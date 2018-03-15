Domestic breeding checkers in Delhi launch indefinite strike

The SDMC’s plan to launch an early fight against vector-borne diseases will take a hit as over 1,200 Domestic Breeding Checkers Wednesday launched an indefinite strike, citing that their longstanding demands of regularisation of their jobs and introduction of medical benefit facilities haven’t been met.

South mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, “If they (the workers) come to me, I will look into their problems.”

