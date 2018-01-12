Dollar racket: Probe role of second crew member, says Delhi court

On Thursday, the accused were produced before the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sehrawat, after their two-day judicial custody ended. On Thursday, the accused were produced before the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sehrawat, after their two-day judicial custody ended.

A delhi court has directed an official of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to look into allegations of the involvement of another Jet Airways crew member in connection with possessing unaccounted foreign currency.

On Monday, the DRI had arrested airhostess Deveshi Kulshreshtha and hawala dealer Amit Malhotra for possessing money to the tune of Rs 3.24 crore in dollars. On Thursday, the accused were produced before the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sehrawat, after their two-day judicial custody ended.

During the hearing, Kulshreshtha told the court that when she was apprehended and questioned by DRI officers, she had “specifically informed” them about the involvement of another crew member working with Jet Airways.

“She (Kulshreshtha) further stated that the crew member was also working at Malhotra’s behest by carrying foreign currency for him. Despite giving this specific information, no action was taken by DRI officers against the crew member…and that she alone has been made the victim of circumstance,” the court said, citing her statement.

The CMM said, “The above said submissions made by accused are quite serious in nature… and after hearing the submission, a query in this regard was made from the IO present. He stated that although the named crew member was present (at the spot), there was no recovery from him. However, he submitted that he shall certainly look into the matter and report to the court accordingly.”

The judge extended their judicial custody till January 25. Kulshreshtha was represented by her counsel, Manoj Taneja.

In a video of the raid, Kulshreshtha said she did not know how much money was given to her. Officials can also be seen separating the money from silver foils.

Meanwhile, a Jet Airways spokesperson said, “Jet Airways has terminated the services of its cabin crew who was detained by the DRI, with immediate effect.”

However, the spokesperson did not respond on the alleged involvement of another crew member.

