DoE asks over 550 private schools to return excess fee with 9% interest

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has ordered more than 500 private schools in Delhi to refund excess fee charged from parents with a 9 per cent interest, and to also ensure that teachers are paid salaries in compliance with Section 10 of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973.

Section 10 of the Act states that the scales of pay and allowances, medical facilities, pension, gratuity, provident fund and other prescribed benefits of employees of any recognised private school shall not be less than those of the employees of the corresponding status in the school run by the appropriate authority. This means private schools have to follow pay commission provisions.

The government order, issued on May 16, is in compliance with the Delhi High Court committee’s 10 interim reports, which had identified 575 schools that had to refund excess fee, along with a 9 per cent interest. From June 2016 to January 2018, accounts of 1,169 private schools were examined by the committee. The education department has threatened of action if a school does not comply with the order, and has sought a report.

