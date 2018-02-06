Documents same as ones seized from Satyendar Jain’s house: AAP

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

Documents belonging to Health Minister Satyendar Jain, which the CBI claimed to have found on Sunday during a search at the residence of a doctor against whom corruption charges were recently registered, were also recovered by the agency from Jain’s bedroom in October 2017, the AAP said.

The CBI had Sunday claimed that it had stumbled upon the documents — property- and- company-related papers and bank deposit slips of about Rs 2 crore — while conducting a raid at the premises of Delhi Dental Council registrar Rishiraj. The CBI claimed Jain was the director of the company.

Denying the CBI’s claims, an AAP spokesperson said, “The CBI has made some scandalous claims. But the truth is that every asset or bank account referred to by them has already been disclosed by Jain in election affidavits, Income Tax returns and disclosures to the CBI during their investigation. There are no fresh discoveries or accounts.”

The party added that on October 25, 2017, the CBI had raided Jain’s official residence between 2.30 pm and 9.45 pm. The first item listed in the CBI’s seizure report were files of JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd “from the bedroom of Jain and his wife”. Further, the party pointed to Jain’s election affidavits from 2013 and 2015, both of which list the shares in private companies held by Jain, his wife and their children.

On the CBI claim that three property documents were recovered from Rishiraj’s house, the AAP said, “Jain’s election declaration lists two tracts of agricultural land, acquired before 2011 and 2012 respectively.”

The CBI had claimed that IDBI bank slips from 2011 showing deposits worth Rs 2 crore in the name of Jain’s company were found. Countering it, AAP sources claimed, “These IDBI accounts were declared when he joined the party in 2013… so where is the crime?”

