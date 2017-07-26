December 2016 hacking: Doctors refusing to talk, police to seek court nod for lie detector test

Representational Image Representational Image

With doctors accused of being involved in the NEET hacking case “refusing to divulge details”, Delhi Police now plans to seek the court’s permission to conduct lie detector tests. Sources in the Crime Branch said investigators are planning to collect more evidence against aspirants who paid to secure a good rank, and those who helped them. “Some of the doctors were called for questioning but they did not cooperate,” sources said.

The first two arrests were made on April 10, and the third on May 28. Police sources said they have so far identified 30 doctors, and “sought permission for their arrest from joint commissioner of police (crime)”. According to the chargesheet, one of the doctors who got a good rank came from Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna, while another accused managed to get admission into Lady Hardinge Medical College.

Explaining the modus operandi, the chargesheet stated that the site supervisors took Rs 3 lakh from each student and installed a remote sharing software, Ammyy Admin, in the computer he/she would use to take the exam. “The site-supervisors would change the settings in the server as well as proxy-server at the examination centre, so the computer of the candidate could access the internet.

After the start of the exam, the candidate’s computer was remotely shared with solvers/agents… The solvers then click the correct answers from outside the exam centre, while the candidate sits idle, not clicking anything,” it stated.

Police also found that in some cases, the site supervisors would take pictures of the questionnaire and send it to “solvers/agents” from their phones. “They would give the candidate a printout of the answer keys on the pretext of giving a rough sheet,” the chargesheet stated.

