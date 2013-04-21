Doctors perform midnight surgery on five-year-old,say she is stable

Doctors in AIIMS operated upon the five-year-old rape survivor,a little after midnight on Friday,and inserted a colostomy tube to create an alternate route for stool discharge.

By Saturday morning,doctors said she was out of danger and was being kept in a general ward since she did not require intensive care.

The child has been admitted to the paediatric surgery ward and is being monitored by a team of surgeons,paediatric medicine specialists,gynaecologists and anaesthetists,besides a forensic medicine specialist and doctors from the hospital administration.

AIIMS medical superintendent Dr D K Sharma said,A detailed medical examination and surgical procedure was conducted under general anaesthesia around 12.15 am on Saturday. Surgical dressing of her perineal wounds was done. Her general condition is stable,she is recovering and is conscious and alert.

The child,however,had high temperature till Saturday,indicating some infection. But doctors said she was responding to antibiotics.

Right now,our immediate concern is to control and prevent further onset of the infection and provide nutritional support. She is responding to antibiotics. Though her blood pressure is low,it is within the normal range, said a doctor in the team monitoring the child.

The girl has been put on IV fluids and antibiotics.

The doctor said he hoped the colostomy was temporary.

Her genital tract has severe injuries and we dressed it and cleaned the fluid accumulation. After she recovers,we hope we can repair the genital tract so that she will not need the colostomy tube in future, he said.

Doctors said extensive corrective surgery will be required to reconstruct the genital tract.

We cannot think of any other surgery in the immediate future. If we manage to successfully control her infection,corrective surgery may be a plausible option,but only after a few weeks, the doctor said.

According to Dr Sharma,though the child is showing signs of recovery,complete recovery will take time.

While doctors said the girl appeared to be traumatised and looked visibly sick and forlorn,no psychiatrist has been included in the medical team attending to her.

Once her health is managed,we will perform the necessary psychiatric evaluation,the doctor said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App