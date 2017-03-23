Doctors in Delhi to go on strike Thursday in support of their counterparts in Maharashtra

Resident doctors across Maharashtra are on strike at Azad Maindan. Express photo by-Ganesh Shirsekar Resident doctors across Maharashtra are on strike at Azad Maindan. Express photo by-Ganesh Shirsekar

Resident doctors in the national capital, working in around 40 government hospitals, including those run by civic bodies, will go on mass leave on Thursday in support of their counterparts in Maharashtra, who are on strike. However, those on emergency duty will continue to work.

“The decision has been taken in view of increasing incidents of assault on doctors and also to show solidarity towards our colleagues in Maharashtra. We also condemn the action taken by the Maharashtra government against the doctors,” Dr Pankaj Solanki, president of The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) said.

Meanwhile in AIIMS, around 1,200 resident doctors turned up for duty on Wednesday. “We, the resident doctors at AIIMS, will work with helmets in the emergency department on Thursday as well. Nobody bothers about resident doctors who were brutally beaten up.

Instead of providing security to resident doctors at their workplace, the Maharashtra government is threatening them of deducting their salaries and throwing them out of their hostels,” said Dr Vijay Gurjar, president of Resident Doctors’ Association of AIIMS.

