AIIMS Doctors’ body seeks action against 5 nurses

AIIMS resident doctors stage a protest on Tuesday. PTI AIIMS resident doctors stage a protest on Tuesday. PTI

Even as the eight-member committee is set to begin its probe into the death of nurse Rajbir Kaur, wherein five resident doctors of AIIMS are under the scanner for negligence, the resident doctors’ association has asked the administration to initiate proceedings against five nurses involved in the incident. The RDA has written to the Director, AIIMS, seeking proceedings to be initiated against five nurses — three from the operation theater where the surgery was conducted and two from the labour room. The RDA has written to the Director stating that “responsibility of patient care” stands with the entire medical team, including the “paramedical staff”.

Watch What Else is Making News



“As the five involved residents have been asked to face enquiry committee… we demand similar proceedings be followed with other staff members. This two-faced behaviour on part of the administration to residents and nurses is cause of deep discontentment to already harassed resident community,” the letter said.