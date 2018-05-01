Doctor shot at: Cops focus on family land dispute

Dr Hans U Nagar was shot at in his Fatehpur Beri farmhouse. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Dr Hans U Nagar was shot at in his Fatehpur Beri farmhouse. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

A day after a 70-year-old orthopaedic surgeon was shot at in his farmhouse in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, police are looking into whether a dispute over land owned by him and his family in Gurgaon’s Behrampur could have prompted the attack.

Police said Dr Hans U Nagar’s family owns property in Fatehpur Beri and Behrampur. “The doctor is involved in a property dispute with his two brothers. Recently, a complaint had been lodged at the local police station over the Behrampur property,” a police officer said.

The shooting took place on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, just as Nagar reached his farmhouse — Nagar Estate. Police suspect the attackers entered the premises by scaling the boundary wall. They then opened fire at Nagar, who sustained three bullet injuries. Nagar also opened fire at the attackers.

In the FIR filed at Fatehpur police station, Nagar alleged that his brother, John, had sold the Rs 100 crore Behrampur property for Rs 9 crore to a private builder.

“He also said John and his associates had videographed his farmhouse, and threatened him on several occasions to give up his claim on the property. He further alleged that two of his brother’s associates were present during the attack on him. He said he could identify them,” the FIR states.

The doctor’s family also claimed he had been receiving threat calls for the past few months. “My father received calls from people, threatening to harm him if he did not give up his claim on the property. But he was never attacked before. He has been living in fear… he never used the same route to get home from work,” said his daughter Tanu.

DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said police are not ruling out the possibility of involvement of relatives. “We are questioning his brothers and verifying the family’s claims. There are many aspects which need to be checked,” he said.

Nagar’s daughter also alleged that the threatening calls may have been from associates of her two uncles, who live near IIT in Hauz Khas. “My father runs his clinic from the basement of a building in Hauz Khas. My uncles live on the ground and first floor,” she said.

Police said the feud between the brothers began after the death of their mother in 2012. “My grandmother died of cancer. She did not name an heir, which led to the issue,” said Tanu.

Nagar lives with his wife and three daughters in the farmhouse spread over 2 km. To get to the house, one has to pass through a gate manned by a security guard. The driveway is a kilometre long, flanked by dense foliage on both sides.

Police said several parts of the estate are not properly fenced, providing easy access to the attackers. Police have also questioned the guard who was at the gate on Saturday night.

