Doctor murder: Accused at large, Delhi cops hike reward

Over three months after the murder of Dr Sushant Pandey (26) at St Stephen’s Hospital, Delhi Police has increased the reward money on the accused, Dr Suyash Gupta, from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. So far, at least 10 teams of district police and Crime Branch have conducted raids in Uttarakhand, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh in search of the accused doctor, without success. After failing to trace Gupta, Delhi Police, on December 19, increased the reward for information regarding his whereabouts, sources said.

Police sources said that they had managed to trace Gupta’s location in Haridwar last month. However, by the time the police team reached the city, he had fled again, sources said, adding that police have also developed various sketches of his face in case he changes identity.

Police sources said that they might approach court to conduct a lie detector test on Gupta’s parents since they suspect that his family members are hiding clues about his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Gupta’s family members have moved an application in the High Court alleging harassment by the investigators. The court is yet to hear the plea.

Gupta had allegedly stabbed Pandey to death on August 24 inside the radiology department of the hospital.

Gupta and Pandey were not on good terms, and hospital authorities had claimed that Gupta had been diagnosed with a mental illness.

Due to his erratic behaviour, he was asked to go on leave earlier this year, and was barred from entering the campus, the hospital authorities had said. During investigation, police found that the accused doctor and the victim were friends earlier.

Following a dispute, Gupta allegedly hatched a plan to murder him — for which he bought a knife and some clothes online, a police officer said. Two days before the murder, Gupta withdrew Rs 5 lakh from his account.

Police sources said the accused was last seen leaving the hospital premises in a blue Chevrolet car. Police tracked the vehicle to Anand Vihar bus stand, from where, police suspect, he boarded a bus and fled Delhi.

