Doctor barred from US: Delhi HC takes cognizance of report

Delhi High Court. Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA. Delhi High Court. Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA.

A DAY after The Indian Express reported about a doctor who was indicted for sexual misconduct and barred from practice by a US court in 2011, and now sees patients in Gurgaon and Delhi, the Delhi High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the report.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice V Kameswar Rao said that as per the report, the doctor was permitted to leave the US only upon surrendering his US Medical Licence, and was not allowed to practice medicine in any form within the US or any other country.

The bench said, “The issues raised in this newspaper report are certainly of public importance in as much as they relate to the life and health of citizens involved.”

It then directed Sanjeev Jain, member secretary, Delhi State Legal Services Authority, to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within four days.

Issuing a notice to the Medical Council of India (MCI), the bench said the MCI secretary has to submit before court “the mechanisms, statutory regime as well as rules and regulations in place to scrutinise and check the practices as complained in the newspaper”. Notices were also issued to the standing counsel for MCI and secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Sanjeev Narula, Central Government Standing Counsel (CGSC) has been directed to accept the notice. The next hearing in the matter is on May 15.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now