‘Doctor absconding after molestation complaint’

A doctor, reportedly posted with Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), is now absconding after a female patient alleged that she was molested by him inside his office. According to police, the accused, identified as Vinod, is on the run ever since the complaint was registered. Confirming the incident, DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said that “a case has been registered at North Avenue police station and several teams have been formed to look for the accused.”

However, when authorities at RML were contacted, they claimed that they did not know about the incident and were looking into the matter. As per police, the incident took place on March 1, when a female patient, in her 50s was visiting the hospital due to shoulder pain. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that while standing in the queue, a man approached her and introduced himself as Dr Vinod.

The woman alleged that the accused then called her to his office for an examination. The accused then asked her to take off her clothes following which he molested her, police said.

