Do community service,HC tells 2 held for harassment

The Delhi High Court quashed an FIR against two men who had allegedly harassed a woman and directed them to do vigorous community service instead. The two were asked to clean shoes and rinse utensils for an hour,once a week,at the Bangla Sahib gurdwara. According to the prosecution,Tarandeep Nagra and Gaurav Grover were held for stalking the woman on their motorcycle and trying to pull off her clothes in a market. In her FIR, the woman alleged that the duo had harassed her because she had stopped speaking to them. Representing the accused,advocate Manohar Singh Bakshi and SS Dahiya,argued that both parties had settled their dispute outside the court. The court accepted the letter of apology from the accused and Justice Hima Kohli quashed the FIR against them. Nagra and Grover were asked to pay Rs 10,000 each to the woman.

