DND flyway ‘heist’ staged, two held

Police have arrested two collection agents of a wheat flour company for staging a robbery on the DND flyway, allegedly to steal Rs 13.83 lakh from their employer. According to police, the accused were “emotionally blackmailed” by their manager to stage the robbery as he needed money for his daughter’s wedding. Police said a case was initially registered at Mayur Vihar police station by a collection agent, Bhanu Modi, who said he and his colleague Dinesh were robbed by two bike-borne criminals who had pointed a gun at them on the DND flyway on February 15.

However, police found loopholes in Bhanu’s version and his colleague, Dinesh, cracked during questioning. Police also recovered Rs 2.23 lakh from the duo. The manager is absconding with Rs 11.60 lakh.