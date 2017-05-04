DMRC to hand over parking lots at stations to DDA, civic bodies: LG Anil Baijal

Anil Baijal. (File Photo) Anil Baijal. (File Photo)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken an in-principle decision to hand over its parking lots to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and other municipal corporations, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 23rd Foundation Day of the Delhi Metro, the L-G, without elaborating on the proposal, said the final decision will be taken by the authorities concerned, including the Centre and the Delhi government, which hold equal equity in the DMRC.

He, however, stressed on the need for the last-mile connectivity in Delhi and parking spaces around Metro stations — a problem that has consistently plagued the DMRC and has been held up by environmentalists as one of the reasons for continued preference among commuters for private vehicles. Listing out what needs to be done, Baijal said, “One is efficient last-mile connectivity, the paratransit system and the second one is reasonable parking space at and near Metro stations.”

“In the meeting on Tuesday, we had a preliminary discussion on parking spaces available with the Delhi Metro. If they (DMRC) are not able to develop them, I would like them to hand it over to the DDA and municipal corporations,” he said.

