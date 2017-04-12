DMRC to build flats in Okhla and Janakpuri

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is likely to throw open next month bookings for its housing scheme in Janakpuri and Okhla. The DMRC is developing 2BHK and 3BHK flats in west Delhi’s Janakpuri and southeast Delhi’s Okhla areas in Delhi. This is its first such venture. The flats, 460 in Janakpuri and 90 in Okhla, are priced between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1.20 crore, officials said.

The projects — being built as per Transit Oriented Development (TOD) norms — are scheduled to be delivered by 2019 and around 15 per cent of the flats are to be reserved for the economically weaker sections.

“The DMRC will begin printing brochures and plans for the housing scheme in a month’s time from now. The booking process will be thrown open to the public soon,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

The two plots DMRC is working on are next to the Janakpuri (west) Metro station and Okhla Metro station.

“Flats will be handed over to applicants through a lucky draw, much like it happens in DDA housing schemes. Those whose names appear on the final list will be given the flats and the rest, whose names do not feature in the list, will be refunded,” an official said.

The DMRC is already into property development and has built several staff quarters in areas such as Shastri Nagar, Dwarka and Yamuna Bank.

The DMRC is also planning to develop commercial complexes near Jantar Mantar and Bhikaji Cama Place and sell these units to the public, government organisations and government PSUs by inviting applications, an official said.

