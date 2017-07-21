DMRC staffs threatens ‘complete shutdown’ on Monday if salary demands not met

Anil Kumar Mahato had said that any disruption in services would be the “sole responsibility of the management”. (File photo) Anil Kumar Mahato had said that any disruption in services would be the “sole responsibility of the management”. (File photo)

The non-executive staffs of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have threatened a “complete shutdown” on Monday if their demands – which focus on salary parity – are not met. They also demanded that action taken against some protesting employees be reversed.

While the DMRC has denied any reports of negative impact on train operations, Anil Kumar Mahato, the secretary of the Staff Council said that the protesting non-executive staff of the DMRC have started the sit-in at different stations including Dwarka, Yamuna Bank, Badarpur, Shahadra, Qutub Minar and Vishwa Vidyalaya.

Protesting staff members said they were promised that their pay scales would be increased. “That was in May 2015, now more than two years later, the salary has seen no change. We were Schedule C employees then and we are still getting the same pay,” added Mahato.

Anil Kumar Mahato had said that any disruption in services would be the “sole responsibility of the management”. Mahato represents about 3,000 permanent non-executive (operations) staff, including train operators, lines staff and station staff.

They held protests from April 17 to June 2 this year. The DMRC issued showcause notices to 15 staff, including Mahato, and cancelled their annual increments for holding the protests.

The DMRC spokesperson also said that they were working to resolve the issues while describing them as “internal HR issues” which were being “handled”.

