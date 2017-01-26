DMRC says will fix damaged flyover

He said that road area, measuring 3.5 metre across the breadth of the flyover and 20 metre along the length of the carriageway towards Dhaula Kuan, will be closed, while two lanes for traffic movement spanning 6.5 metres will be available on the flyover. He said that road area, measuring 3.5 metre across the breadth of the flyover and 20 metre along the length of the carriageway towards Dhaula Kuan, will be closed, while two lanes for traffic movement spanning 6.5 metres will be available on the flyover.

Days after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Public Works Department (PWD) said the damaged Bhikaji Cama Place flyover was “completely safe” for traffic, it announced it will begin repair work and close one-third of the carriageway to traffic.

“Rehabilitation work of the Bhikaji Cama Place flyover on Ring Road will be started as soon as all necessary clearances and permissions are received,” a DMRC spokesperson said. DCP (south) traffic D K Gupta said, “There is no repair work slated for now. Discussions will be taken up only after the Republic Day is over.”

The flyover developed a deep fissure last week, after digging work for a Metro subway nearby disturbed its base. DMRC spokesperson said, “Adequate traffic marshals will be deputed to guide the traffic. The work is expected to be completed by the end of February. The slip road below the flyover will be available for traffic, but some portion of the road may be barricaded for machinery movement from time to time as per requirement.”

