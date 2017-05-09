DMRC says increasing cost of labour, electricity behind hike

This is the fourth fare hike since Metro was started in 2002. Abhinav Saha This is the fourth fare hike since Metro was started in 2002. Abhinav Saha

An increase in the cost of electricity, maintenance works and salaries of staff has led to the hike in fares, said the DMRC. The Union government had set up the 4th Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) in May last year to recommend revised fares for the Delhi Metro. The current revision of fares are the fourth such revision since the DMRC was inaugurated in 2002.

Tickets used to cost between Rs 4 and Rs 8 when the Delhi Metro started operations in December 2002. Fares were revised in March 2004, December 2005 and November 2009, before Monday’s revision.

DMRC officials said the fourth revision took the longest time — over seven years — with recommendations of the Fare Fixation Committee repeatedly being turned down by the DMRC board of directors, comprising officials from the Delhi government, Union Urban Development Mini-stry, Union Railways Ministry and others. There were reservations expressed on the hike of fares on Monday as well.

A Delhi government spokes-person said, “We oppose the fare hike. This will adversely impact regular passengers, particularly women and students who use the service. Moreover, this will force many commuters to shift to personal vehicles. Fares should be reduced, not increased.”

The DMRC said it has been barely covering its expenditures because of the increase in cost of inputs. Anuj Dayal, DMRC executive director, corporate communications, said, “Staff costs, the cost of energy and the cost of repair and maintenance have been increasing manifold.”

The Delhi Metro claims it is one of the few profit making metro systems in the world. But increasing operational costs and stagnant prices (though fare revenues have increased with increase in routes and trips) have yielded decreasing profits over the last seven years, DMRC said.

