DMRC customer satisfaction week to begin today

The DMRC will organise a customer satisfaction week beginning Monday,which will culminate on July 25. Feedback will be sought from commuters at several Metro stations,with questions ranging from customer expectations to improvements that they wish to see.

Senior DMRC officials said a key feature of the week will be surveys based on seven categories. One of the main activities of the week,the Customer Satisfaction Survey,will be conducted at 22 Metro stations with the highest footfall. The survey will include seven aspects pertaining to Delhi Metro services,which are availability,accessibility,information availability,quality of service,customer care,comfort,safety and security, a senior DMRC official said.

Officials said the DMRC will also conduct awareness drives in the week. These will include a smart card promotion drive,women coach drive,reverse journey drive and a drive to inform people on the use of lifts/escalators,queues at token counters and during boarding/de-boarding of trains,online recharge facilities,energy conservation and so on, a senior official said.

The Metro stations where the drive will be conducted are Rajiv Chowk,Chandni Chowk,New Delhi,Karol Bagh,Laxmi Nagar,Uttam Nagar East,Saket,Vaishali,Huda City Centre,Shahdara,MG Road,GTB Nagar,Hauz Khas,Dilshad Garden,Dwarka Mor,Noida City Centre,Kashmere Gate,AIIMS,Central Secretariat,Anand Vihar,Badarpur and Inderlok.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App