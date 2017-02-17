DMITS to manage 7 underground parking sites

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) standing committee has given a go-ahead for the management of its seven underground multi-level parking sites through Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd (DIMTS).

The parking sites will be commissioned in a phased manner and, as per civic officials, the addition of these sites to Delhi’s infrastructure will help clamp down on illegal parking and congestion on roads. Chairman, standing committee, Shailender Singh on Thursday said the parking sites at Hauz Khas, Munirka and Kalkaji will be commissioned under the first phase, and will be managed by DIMTS.