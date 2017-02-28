Delhi: Divert buses to cut ISBT traffic, say police

The proposal suggested that buses coming from Punjab and Haryana can halt at Jahangirpuri bus depot, while those coming from Uttar Pradesh can stop at ISBT Anand Vihar. The proposal suggested that buses coming from Punjab and Haryana can halt at Jahangirpuri bus depot, while those coming from Uttar Pradesh can stop at ISBT Anand Vihar.

To reduce traffic congestion on the Ring Road near the Kashmere Gate Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT), the Delhi Traffic Police has requested the transport department to divert buses coming from other states to bus depots at the border.

Sources said that following a study at ISBT, the traffic police, on February 16, sent a proposal to the Delhi Transport Commissioner on measures to decrease traffic load on the Ring Road. According to traffic police sources, around 800 buses arrive and depart from ISBT Kashmere Gate.

The proposal suggested that buses coming from Punjab and Haryana can halt at Jahangirpuri bus depot, while those coming from Uttar Pradesh can stop at ISBT Anand Vihar. Buses coming from Faridabad and Rajasthan can be diverted to ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, it added.

Special Commissioner of Police (traffic) Ajay Kashyap said, “We have selected these depots while keeping the ease of passengers in mind. This initiative will help us regulate traffic at Kashmere Gate.” He added that the transport department is considering the proposal.

Sources said the traffic police has already taken some measures to regulate traffic, including deploying more personnel during peak hours near the ISBT.

Police have also installed a traffic signal near Hanuman Mandir to prevent the continuous flow of traffic coming from Rajghat, ITO and east Delhi, sources added. As of now, there is no fixed bus terminus for inter-state buses.