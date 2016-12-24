Dissolution of Waqf Board: Delhi High Court adjourns AAP MLA’s plea

The Delhi High Court Friday adjourned a plea filed by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan challenging the dissolution of the Delhi Waqf Board, which had been taken up by former Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung. A bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva adjourned the hearing after it was informed that the L-G had tendered his resignation, and the issue could not be decided till a new L-G is appointed.

The bench also observed that the issue was “not likely to be resolved soon” and issued notice to the L-G and the Waqf Board, and has sought their replies by March 18. The court noted that there was no lawyer present representing the office of the L-G, and the matter could not be heard without the L-G being represented.

Khan, in his plea, had challenged Jung’s October 7 decision to dissolve the Waqf board, which had been reconstituted in March this year. The decision had been taken on grounds that the Board had been created “without the approval” of the L-G. Khan has, in his plea, also alleged that the dissolution was “patently illegal”.