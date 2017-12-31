‘Dismantling BRT was not backed by design’

A senior bureaucrat, who used to be the environment secretary of the Delhi government, has criticised the decision to dismantle the BRT corridor, saying that the corridor was the “most progressive” step to fight air pollution in the capital.

Chandra, who has twice held the post of Delhi’s environment secretary, was recently transferred to the Union Ministry of Commerce. He said that the decision to scrap the 5.8-km stretch was an act of pandering to the opinion of a “vocal middle class” with a “strong sense of entitlement”, and was “not necessarily backed by design”.

“The fault was not with the design. There was a communication gap. It was mainly due to a strong sense of entitlement of the middle class. This class has a stronger voice,” Chandra said on Friday, speaking on the pollution crisis at an event.

He said that the city needs around 11,000 buses against the existing fleet, which is barely 5,000. “It (BRT corridor) was the most progressive step on air pollution,” he said. The BRT corridor was built by the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government in 2008 at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

