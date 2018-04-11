Discussion on MCDs ‘sitting on funds’ wraps up Budget session

The Budget Session had started on March 16 and was scheduled to continue till March 28. (Express Photo) The Budget Session had started on March 16 and was scheduled to continue till March 28. (Express Photo)

Curtains came down on the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly Tuesday with a day-long discussion on the MCDs allegedly sitting on MLALAD funds.

The last sitting of the 17-day-long session — the third longest in the history of the Assembly — also witnessed uproar over the BJP’s insistence that the issue of water crisis in the city be discussed. The matter was listed in the day’s list of business, but it wasn’t taken up. Two other issues — one on alleged irregularities related to the Airport Express line and another on the National Medical Council Bill — were not taken up either.

The four BJP MLAs were marshalled out after they protested in the Well of the House demanding that the water issues, being reported from several areas, be discussed. A resolution on setting guidelines for the implementation of work using MLALAD funds was adopted towards the end of the session. The three MCD commissioners were present during the discussions.

“The request for estimate of any work should not take more than 21 working days…process of allocation of funds to an executing agency should not take more than 14 working days. The request/process of preparing NIT and inviting tender should not take more than 30 days of receipt of funds. The award of work after opening of bids should not take more than 14 days after finalisation of bids,” the resolution stated.

The session had started on March 16 and was scheduled to continue till March 28.

