Disability row: DDA now asks official to rejoin if ‘confident’

Facing flak over “relieving” an official as Director of Public Relations within a day of joining allegedly on the ground of his “disability”, DDA on Friday offered him to rejoin within 15 days if he is “confident to discharge the duties of the post”. The differently-abled official, Rishi Raj Bhati, had alleged on Thursday he was sent back to his parent department–Delhi Transco– on January 11, a day after he joined the post in Delhi Development Authority, drawing sharp reactions from disability rights activists.

Bhati, who has not yet taken any decision on rejoining, however, termed the wordings of DDA’s letter, “rather condescending”. “The language of letter is disheartening. They are still doubting my ability,” he said.

The rejoining letter issued by the office of Commissioner (Personnel) reads, “In the selection process there was no interview and the selection of candidate was purely made on the basis of the CV submitted by the applicants and the documents/information supplied by their parent departments.

“In your case, neither you nor your department mentioned about your physical status. When you reported in DDA for joining the post of Director (PR), only then it came to our notice that you are differently-abled.”

DDA has rejected the charge of discrimination, with its official, saying, “This is a wrong allegation. We do not discriminate with anyone on the basis of anything, including physical conditions.” The urban body in the rejoining letter further said, “…the post of director (PR) in DDA, by nature, involves field works, in which the officer may have to be present at various sites of DDA– like demolition sites, DDA parks, and DDA sports complexes…This involves extensive outdoor duties including physical movement of the officer in various situations.”

“These things were explained to you in fair and transparent manner…and you agreed to our views, and even informed that the post in Delhi Transco, from where you were relieved, is still vacant as as no regular officer has been posted there,” the DDA claims in the letter.

The letter also claims that Bhati had “consented” to be “sent back” to the parent department. Bhati, however rebutted, “It was their unilateral decision and I had given my dissent immediately.” “From your subsequent representation received on the same day, it appears that your feelings were hurt by the above action, though it was unintentional and taken with mutual consent. DDA strictly follows the guidelines/directions of the government in letter and spirit,” the urban body said in the letter.

“The aforesaid offer to the post of Director (PR) is very much open for you and if you feel that you are confident to discharge the duties of the post of Director (PR), you are welcome to join within 15 days of issue of this letter,” the relieving letter reads.