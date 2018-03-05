Disability rights activist Javed Abidi dies at 53

Javed Abidi founded the Disability Rights Group in 1993 Javed Abidi founded the Disability Rights Group in 1993

Prominent disability rights activist Javed Abidi (53) died in the capital on Sunday. He was reportedly keeping unwell and was suffering from a chest infection. He is survived by his mother and two younger siblings.

Abidi founded the Disability Rights Group in 1993, and worked on issues of inclusion and access. He was the director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) and the Global Chair of Disabled People International (DPI).

Abidi was diagnosed with spina bifida as an infant but was not treated for several years. As a result, he had suffered nerve damage. After a fall which required an operation, Abidi’s Uttar Pradesh-based family moved to the United States. He returned to India in the late 1980s.

In 1995, he led a protest that had pushed the passing of the Persons with Disabilities Act on December 22 in the same year. He also worked to get disabilities such as autism and dyslexia included in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. He also fought for accessibility in offices, colleges, schools, public transport and polling booths for persons with disabilities.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya