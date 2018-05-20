Disabilities commission issues notice to AIIMS

The May 16 notice asked the institute to explain why the BB Dixit Library, Centre for Medical Institution and Technology (CMET) and toilets were not accessible to the disabled. The May 16 notice asked the institute to explain why the BB Dixit Library, Centre for Medical Institution and Technology (CMET) and toilets were not accessible to the disabled.

The court of the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities has sent a notice to AIIMS, seeking an explanation on the institute being inaccessible to the differently abled and submit a report within 30 days. The May 16 notice asked the institute to explain why the BB Dixit Library, Centre for Medical Institution and Technology (CMET) and toilets were not accessible to the disabled. The notice has also been sent to the secretary, Medical Council of India.

It follows a complaint by Satendra Singh, a physically challenged teacher at the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS), who alleged that AIIMS had submitted incorrect information to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) on accessibility for the disabled. On April 17, The Indian Express had reported how the institute had scored a full 20 points for stating that all their buildings and toilets were accessible in its reply to NIRF’s parameter details. The report was also cited by the court. The notice said: “Section 75 of the Act mandates the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, on his own motion or on application of any aggrieved person or otherwise, to look into complaints inter-alia, with respect to matters relating to deprivation of persons with disabilities and to take steps to safeguard the rights… made available to them.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App