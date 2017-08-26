Directorate of Education bans correction fluids, thinners in schools

School principals said they have received the DoE circular and the same has been forwarded to parents. School principals said they have received the DoE circular and the same has been forwarded to parents.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has instructed schools to ban the use of correction fluids, whiteners and other substances. A circular, sent to schools on August 17, states that the DoE has banned the use of bottled correction fluids, thinners, whiteners, diluters and vulcanised solutions.

The circular from the department follows an order from the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in April this year asking the government to ban over-the-counter sale of such products to children under 18 years to protect them from substance abuse. The JJB had said children should be allowed to buy correction fluids, whiteners, thinners and other such substances only if they are accompanied by parents or have a letter from school authorities instructing them to buy it.

In July this year, the Family and Health Department of the government also banned the sale of such products. Similar orders were issued in 2012 as well, by the then government.

School principals said they have received the circular and the same has been forwarded to parents. “Shopkeepers too need to be made aware that they should not sell these products to children,” said the principal of a south Delhi school. Many felt that implementing the order in government schools will be a bigger challenge as there are a large number of students.

