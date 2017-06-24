Director of tour company held for ‘duping over 2,000 people’

Raman Kapoor was wanted in several cases of cheating in Delhi, UP and Gujarat. Raman Kapoor was wanted in several cases of cheating in Delhi, UP and Gujarat.

Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested the director of a travel company for allegedly selling “memberships” of at least Rs 1 lakh each to more than 2,000 people. The company used to promise people 12 nights’ free holiday tour packages — with free air-tickets and stay at five-star hotels, once every year.

“The accused, Raman Kapoor, who hails from Gujarat, was arrested on Monday. Director of Sun Star — The Club & Goodluck Hotels Pvt Ltd, Kapoor was wanted in several cases of cheating in Delhi, UP and Gujarat. He had allegedly cheated over 2,000 members on the pretext of providing luxurious holiday packages in five-star hotels,” said Madhur Verma, DCP (Crime Branch).

Police said they received a complaint regarding such a fraud case from a resident of Uttam Nagar a few days ago. The complainant alleged that a group of people had cheated him of Rs 1,12,500 on the pretext of providing tour packages, after luring him to dinner at a five-star hotel in Delhi. However, when he tried to get in touch with them later, he got no response, police said.

Verma said Kapoor has done a Hotel Management course. After graduating in 1998, he took up a job at a travel company, and was engaged in providing holiday packages to people between 2000 and 2009.

He quit the firm over a payment dispute and opened his own company, Saturn Infrastructure Private Limited, and sold plots in Bagodara, Gujarat. “In 2016, he launched his current business. Being in the industry for 15 years, Kapoor knew what customers want and made his business model more attractive by offering stay at four to five-star hotels at a very low cost,” Verma said.

His employees used to hunt for customers in busy markets and petrol pumps, with coupons of their company. “The employees would tell people that if their name comes up in a lucky draw, they would be invited for a free dinner at a five-star hotel. The accused used to then call the victim to a hotel with his or her family for dinner, where the staff would lure them with the holiday packages. Most people got lured and enlisted their names for a membership, for which he used to charge between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh,” said Verma.

During questioning, it was revealed that Kapoor and his associates are wanted in eight other cases of cheating in Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Himmat Nagar and Surat. The accused has told police that his firm had a tie-up with various five-star properties in India and abroad.

