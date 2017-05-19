DIMTS drivers threaten to go on fast as strike enters Day 4

Drivers will stage sit-ins in all other city depots. Drivers will stage sit-ins in all other city depots.

Hundreds of orange cluster buses stayed off the roads as DIMTS drivers’ strike entered the fourth day Thursday. Some drivers have threatened to go on a hunger strike on Friday.

Drivers said meetings with their employers and the Delhi government on Thursday yielded no result as no date was specified on which the new minimum wages will be paid.

Pramod Tomar, president, Audyogik Kamgar Vikas Union, said, “Five of us will go on a hunger strike in Mukherjee Nagar depot Friday onwards as we have not been promised a definite timeframe for payment of the revised minimum wages. Drivers will stage sit-ins in all other city depots.”

The drivers said they informed the L-G’s office about the hunger strike.

