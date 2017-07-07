Dilshad Garden fire: Hours after celebrating daughter’s birthday, four of family killed

After reaching spot, smoke was seen billowing out of a three-storey building and then the family was rescued by them, an official said (Express Photo/ Mahender Singh Manral) After reaching spot, smoke was seen billowing out of a three-storey building and then the family was rescued by them, an official said (Express Photo/ Mahender Singh Manral)

Early Friday morning, an electric junction box on the ground floor of three-storey building in Shadara district’s Dilshad Garden area went up in flames, killing four members of a family including two children. The incident took place hours after the family fell asleep after celebrating the birthday of their 12-year-old daughter. Two women are recuperating in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. The fire has now been extinguished. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, which gutted nearly nine vehicles parked nearby, the police said.

According to police, the four members of the family — identified as Vijay Kumar Verma (63), Sanjay Verma (45) and his two children, Harshu (12) and Chiku (4) — were choked to death due to the smoke. The two victims have been identified as Mona Verma (32), who received 40 to 50 per cent burn injuries and one Binesh Rathi (40); they are recuperating in hospital.

A senior official of the fire department said they received call to PCR at around 2.52 am, after which eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. “After reaching spot, smoke was seen billowing out of a three-storey building and then the family was rescued by them,” the official added.

“The fire was doused by 5 am. It is suspected that the blaze started due to short-circuit,” the officer added.

Anil Sharma, an eyewitness said, “The family was celebrating the birthday of their daughter Harshu on Thursday evening. Fire started at around 2.52 am after we saw the smoke. We immediately informed the fire department as well as police about the incident.”

