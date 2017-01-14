Digital classrooms to better WiFi, New Delhi Municipal Council has some plans

Fifty information kiosks, digital interactive panels, smart classrooms in schools under its jurisdiction, a technology board comprising experts and a technology fund: these were the focus areas of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) budget for 2017-18 which was presented on Friday.

“The basic objectives behind the budget are good governance and inclusive development. Keeping these in mind, the council has devised an approach, which will include technology intervention and ensuring speed in services,” NDMC chairperson Naresh Kumar said.

After launching a mobile application, NDMC 311, the council plans to provide e-governance citizen services through remote information kiosks at five locations. To provide better WiFi connectivity, NDMC has signed a joint venture with an MTNL subsidiary.

The council said a smart e-portal will be launched to bring students, teachers, parents and administrators together.