Digging for sewer line, two men buried under mound of soil

TWO LABOURERS died after they were buried under a mound of soil while digging to create space for a sewer line in Pataudi’s Hailey Mandi, Monday evening. Police said the victims, Bhola (23) and Attar Singh (22), were from Uttar Pradesh. According to police, the incident took place around 4 pm near the Jatoli Railway overbridge. The two were standing inside the hole they had dug, and were shovelling out more soil to increase its depth.

Suddenly, a mound of soil slipped from the road above them and into the hole, burying them completely. Bystanders rushed to the spot to dig them out and also alerted police. “On receiving the information, a police team reached the spot immediately and controlled the situation. The two men were pulled out and rushed to the Civil Hospital in Pataudi, where they were declared dead on arrival,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon Police.

He added, “Their bodies have been sent to the mortuary house for post-mortem, and the matter is being investigated.” In a similar incident in the city in July last year, a labourer was killed and another injured when they were buried under a mound of sand while shifting “either sewer or pipelines”.

