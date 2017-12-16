Died in road accident, no rape or murder, says CBI closure report in 2015 death of 22-year-old

Representational Image Representational Image

Concluding the investigation into allegations of rape and murder of a 22-year-old BA student from Delhi on the Yamuna Expressway on August 1, 2015, the CBI has filed a “closure report” stating that her death was not a homicide, but the result of a traffic accident. The CBI also decided not to chargesheet anyone since there is no evidence to establish negligence on part of the driver of the vehicle, which suffered a burst tyre during the journey.

The CBI probe was launched this year following directions from the Supreme Court on a petition filed by the girl’s mother, who alleged her daughter was raped and murdered.

“The incident was reported as a road accident by the girl’s four friends, travelling in a Toyota Etios. In her complaint, the mother alleged all four escaped unhurt, while her daughter died. She alleged her daughter was kidnapped and murdered, and demanded a probe,” a senior official said.

Initially, a case was registered at Knowledge Park police station in Greater Noida, but dissatisfied with the probe, she filed a writ petition before the Supreme Court. The Delhi Police Crime Branch took over in 2016, but she filed another petition and the case was transferred to the CBI.

“The CBI found the girl was not kidnapped by her friends. She was well acquainted with them, and they were friends on Facebook. One of them had proposed his love towards her (sic) and was convincing her to attend his birthday party,” the CBI stated in its closure report. Moreover, a medical report had ruled out rape, the report stated.

“The investigator also examined the star witness, who was travelling behind their car… He found the girl in an injured condition… This statement proved she was alive and not murdered by her friends,” it added. “The medical board of AIIMS opined that the car was moving at a high speed and allegedly the front tyre suddenly burst, following which the driver lost balance and hit a crash barrier,” the report stated.

