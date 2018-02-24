Didn’t threaten MCD engineer, says AAP MLA

AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya was earlier arrested over molestation charges. (Source: Express) AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya was earlier arrested over molestation charges. (Source: Express)

After a recording of a purported conversation between AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya and an MCD junior engineer emerged on Friday, wherein the MCD employee association alleged misbehaviour, the MLA said it was not his voice.

However, he said that he had listened to the audio clipping. “The question is why he reached someone’s house without any permission. I listened to the clip and the engineer has no answer to the questions asked to him.”

“Does this mean government employees can do anything and get away with it and then allege that someone is misbehaving with them? Whoever the person is, he didn’t abuse, nor did he threaten to kill anyone,” Mohaniya said.

