Despite protests, Stephen’s to apply for autonomous college status

Duta members protest the move on Saturday. Amit Mehra Duta members protest the move on Saturday. Amit Mehra

The Governing Body (GB) of Delhi University’s premier St Stephen’s College has decided to go ahead with the application for the status of an autonomous college, despite strong protests from students and teachers.

“The GB in-principle decided to seek autonomous status for the college,” said a member of the GB, the supreme decision-making body. The university had, earlier this month, formed a committee for its colleges which are seeking autonomy.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that DU is pushing colleges to seek autonomy. The colleges which have been asked to file applications are Hindu College, Hansraj College, St Stephen’s College, SRCC, Sri Venkateswara College and PGDAV College.

A number of teachers and students sat on protest as the meeting was underway, demanding that wider consultations and consensus be sought before filing for autonomy.