Despite orders by the JNU administration to keep elections to the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH) on hold, polls will be held on September 22. Student elections to the body were last held in 2015. The administration had directed that polls be put on hold since the GSCASH would be replaced by an Internal Complaints Committee. The move has drawn criticism from both students and teachers. ens

