Despite Manish Sisodia directive, no meeting on wages: RTI

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

In March last year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had directed the Women and Child Development (WCD) department to formulate a policy to enhance wages of contractual employees under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS). A year later, the WCD Director is yet to hold a discussion on the issue, an RTI reply has revealed.

The ICPS scheme comes under the Centre, and the WCD department had signed a memorandum with the ministry concerned.

Under this scheme in Delhi, those responsible for implementation are employees of the State Child Protection Society (SCPS), State Adoption Resource Agency, and District Child Protection Units (DCPUs). It was for these contractual employees that Sisodia had proposed salary enhancement based on new minimum wages, an annual increment of 3% and an increase in DA rate.

Being a central scheme, the funding pattern is 60:40 between the Centre and Delhi. The scheme provides for hiring of contractual staffers at state and district levels, so in case of enhancement of of remuneration, the financial burden is to be borne by the state government. This amount is Rs 2.81 crore for staffers under ICPS and DCPUs.

File noting of the department show that this was approved by the accounts section and the secretary had written to the WCD Director Shilpa Shinde to “discuss”. A former chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, Raj Mangal Prasad, had also written a letter to Shinde and said Delhi is the only state which has not held a governing body meeting of the SPCS in two years.

However, Shinde said, “The central government had enhanced wages of contractual employees. Now the matter is stuck over the money that state government wants to give.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya