Desilting to begin on April 15 in Delhi, says Satyendra Jain

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain announced the plans on Sunday. (Express file photo) Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain announced the plans on Sunday. (Express file photo)

In order to prevent waterlogging on roads this monsoon, the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) is launching a two-month-long plan to desilt drains in the city from April 15. There are 165 major drains in the city, and every monsoon, the roads of the capital get waterlogged.

Delhi PWD minister, Satyendar Jain, said, “The department is inviting tenders for desilting of drains, and the target of starting the work is April 15.” Jain was answering a question asked regarding the matter, raised in the Assembly by Opposition leader Vijender Gupta.

Lt-Governor Anil Baijal, too, has created a high-level committee to desilt the drains and open manholes. Various agencies will coordinate with each other for the desilting work, sources said. Last year, the government and the bureaucracy were in a tussle with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding action against the then PWD secretary Ashwani Kumar for not obeying his orders on desilting drains.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App