Derecognition notice to Delhi school over EWS denial

Taking note of the alleged violation, Kejriwal asked the Education Department to take strict measures. Taking note of the alleged violation, Kejriwal asked the Education Department to take strict measures.

The education department has sent a derecognition notice to a private school for charging fees from children studying under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category and asked two other private schools to roll back the hiked fee.

Action from the government follows complaints from parents to CM Arvind Kejriwal during a Janata Samvad at his residence. A complaint was lodged against Victor Public School, Maujpur, that it was not providing free uniform, books and other stationery to students belonging to the EWS category.

Taking note of the alleged violation, Kejriwal asked the Education Department to take strict measures.

With complaints against two other schools — Mahavir Senior Model School, Sangam Park, RP Bagh and Queen Mary’s Public School, Model Town III — the education department has directed them to immediately roll back the fee hike and refund the increased fee to parents and guardians.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App