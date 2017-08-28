Dera violence aftermath: Section 144 to continue as Delhi remains on high alert

Police on patrol in the capital on Sunday. Express Police on patrol in the capital on Sunday. Express

Hours before the pronouncement of the quantum of sentence against convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Delhi Police has identified around 275 sensitive points in the capital and deployed over 20,000 police personnel, along with several platoons of central paramilitary forces to avoid any untoward incident.

However, late Sunday night, Delhi Police tweeted: “Please do not fuel or believe any rumours on social media or messaging apps. Do confirm from verified sources and officials channels before sharing.”

Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma said, “We have made adequate security arrangements in all the areas and have also deployed additional reserve force of Delhi Police, along with the central paramilitary forces, so that no untoward incident takes place after the sentence is pronounced by the court on Monday. We have identified all the sensitive points and all supporters of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh are on our radar.”

Verma said the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, which were imposed in all 11 districts of the capital, Noida and Ghaziabad on Friday, will continue till further orders.

Sources said ahead of the sentence, the Delhi Police Special Branch in their report has informed Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik that there are 3,800 families in Delhi, who are followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

“Police have identified all those community centres, where the Dera chief’s followers frequently hold functions and meetings. Several teams have been deployed in and around all these community centres and police personnel are following movements of followers,” a senior police officer said.

On Friday, two empty coaches of the Rewa Express were set ablaze near Anand Vihar railway station, buses were set on fire and other incidents were reported from Shahdara, Loni, Manglapuri, Badarpur and Khyala following the Dera chief’s conviction. Later, 10 people were arrested for allegedly setting two buses of DTC on fire and putting the life of passengers at risk in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar area.

The commissioner has also asked senior officers to conduct night patrolling.

Advisories

– Schools in Ghaziabad to remain shut. “Keeping in mind the law and order situation in Punjab and Haryana, all schools, colleges and technical institutes will be shut Monday as part of the effort to maintain peace,” a statement from Ghaziabad DM’s office said

– Schools in Noida and Delhi to remain open. District officials in Gautam Buddha Nagar said while Section 144 was in place in the district, no directives on educational institutes had been issued

– Metro services will not be affected

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App