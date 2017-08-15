Departments to share load to make plastic ban a success

Authorities in the capital are planning to divide responsibility to check plastic usage, following the National Green Tribunal’s order to ban the plastic less than 50 microns. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has been put in-charge of large manufacturers and vendors who deal in bulk plastic, while the municipal authorities will go after retailers. “The NGT has given us a week to seize plastic stocks,” said a senior Delhi government official. “We will allow vendors and retailers to implement the ban on their own till Friday. After that, we will impound stock.”

On August 10, the NGT once again imposed a ban on non-biodegradable plastic less than 50 microns. The city government and municipal authorities were asked to implement the ban and seize stock within a week. The Delhi government has responded by forming five teams to check plastic usage, Delhi Environment Minster Imran Hussain told The Indian Express. “These teams comprise officials from the environment department but after a high-level meeting with the chief secretary in a day or two, the teams will include officers from other city authorities as well,” he said.

Hussain said the government is deliberating on purchasing machines that will check the measurement of plastic bags to see if they are less than 50 microns. The government is also implementing the environment compensation of Rs 5,000 on violators.

