Dense fog in Delhi for second consecutive day

The minimum temperature recorded was 5.7 degrees Celcius with a humidity of 100 percentage and nil rainfall, a MeT official said.

Published: January 1, 2018 4:29 pm
However, the maximum temperature recorded was 23.9 degrees Celcius. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey)
Delhiites on Monday witnessed dense fog for the second consecutive day with minimum temperature settling at 5.7 degree Celcius. However, the maximum temperature recorded was 23.9 degrees Celcius with a humidity of 100 percentage and nil rainfall, a MeT official said.

On Sunday, over 150 flights were delayed, nearly 50 diverted and an estimated 20 were cancelled as season’s ‘worst’ fog reduced visibility to 50 metres at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

According to MeT department, the national capital will witness dense fog on Tuesday too and it would become moderate the next day. Yesterday, the minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

