Denied marriage, woman chops off man’s genitals

The victim, in a statement to police, said that the woman’s brother and sister-in-law were in the house at the time of the incident, and that they did nothing to stop her from attacking him. (Representational Image) The victim, in a statement to police, said that the woman’s brother and sister-in-law were in the house at the time of the incident, and that they did nothing to stop her from attacking him. (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old woman chopped off a man’s genitals and stabbed him with a knife in Outer Delhi’s Mongolpuri area after he refused to marry her, police said. The incident that took place in front of the woman’s brother and sister-in-law. All three of them are on the run.

The victim, a 35-year-old, managed to run out of the house, from where locals helped him to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. Doctors at the hospital said he has undergone a surgery. He has been shifted to Jaipur Golden Hospital.

A police officer told The Indian Express that the victim was in a relationship with the woman for two years. “On Wednesday night, at around 11.30 pm, he received a call from the woman’s sister-in-law, who said they wanted to talk to him about his marriage to the woman,” the officer said.

“The man went to meet them at their house. But soon, an argument ensued between the woman and him. She pushed him on the bathroom floor, undressed him and asked him if he would marry her. When the man said his parents would not approve of the marriage, she got a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him multiple times, including in his private parts. She then fled the spot,” the officer added.

The victim, in a statement to police, said that the woman’s brother and sister-in-law were in the house at the time of the incident, and that they did nothing to stop her from attacking him.

A case has been registered under Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the IPC and police have formed teams to nab the accused and the other two.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App