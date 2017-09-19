Dengue, malaria cases spike, chikungunya down: MCD

The capital has reported a 22 per cent increase in cases of dengue as compared to last year, the latest MCD data has revealed. However, chikungunya has seen an 85 per cent drop. The MCD data stated that 348 fresh cases of dengue were reported in the week ending September 16 — a 55 per cent increase from the preceding week.

Areas under the South DMC continue to report the maximum cases — 290 this year — followed by North DMC with 133 cases, and 54 from areas under the East civic body.

Meanwhile, the capital, which reported a chikungunya outbreak in 2016, has reported an 85 per cent decline in the vector-borne infection this year.

Cases of malaria have continued to spike. According to the MCD data, 54 fresh cases were reported in the week ending September 16 — as compared to 41 in the preceding week. During the season, 734 cases of malaria have been reported in the city.

