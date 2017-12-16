Dengue death: Fresh charges added against Fortis doctor

Dengue death: Gurgaon Police has added IPC Section 188 against Fortis doctor. (Express Photo: Manoj Kumar) Dengue death: Gurgaon Police has added IPC Section 188 against Fortis doctor. (Express Photo: Manoj Kumar)

Six days after a case was registered against a doctor at Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), Gurgaon, by the Haryana health department, Gurgaon Police has added Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to the FIR. The case was earlier registered only under IPC Section 304 (ii) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

“We have added IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) to the FIR today. Further investigations are being conducted and more sections may be imposed accordingly,” Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police said Friday.

The case was registered against Dr Vikas Verma based on a complaint by parents of a seven-year-old girl who died of dengue-related complications on September 15, alleging “negligence” by doctors and overcharging by the hospital.

According to police, the additional section has been imposed as the accused doctor and the hospital failed to alert the district health department when the dengue infection was confirmed — a procedure that all hospitals in the state are expected to follow for certain infections, including dengue and swine flu.

The FIR was registered at Sushant Lok police station Sunday. Gurgaon Police has constituted an SIT to conduct the probe. A Fortis Hospital spokesperson said, “We have not received any communication on the same.” Civil action has also been initiated against the hospital, with notices being issued to the blood bank and the pharmacy.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App