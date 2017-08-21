First dengue fatality in Delhi, 12-year-old boy dies: MCD

Of the 657 dengue cases, 325 affected people were residents of Delhi while the rest of the cases diagnosed were traced to other states. (Representational image) Of the 657 dengue cases, 325 affected people were residents of Delhi while the rest of the cases diagnosed were traced to other states. (Representational image)

Dengue claimed its first victim in Delhi this year after a 12-year-old boy died of the mosquito-borne tropical disease on Monday. The death was confirmed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. “The boy, identified as Nitish Kumar, hailed from Bihar and was residing in Safdarjung area in south Delhi. He died at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital,” South Delhi Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat told PTI.

As reported by news agency PTI, authorities at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, “The boy was brought to the hospital on July 30 and died due to dengue haemorrhagic fever on August 1.” At least 657 people have been affected by dengue this season, according to a municipal report released on Monday. At least 153 cases of the disease have been reported this month till August 19.

Of the 657 dengue cases, 325 affected people were residents of Delhi while the rest of the cases diagnosed were traced to other states. The number of people affected by malaria this year till August 19, has climbed to 412 while the figure for chikungunya stands at 311.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd